Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,978,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,458,896 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $196,711.68.

On Monday, August 12th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $141,104.90.

On Friday, August 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $135,292.70.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $113,344.92.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,285,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,431. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.