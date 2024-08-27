Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.48% of Informatica worth $43,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after acquiring an additional 883,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after buying an additional 267,748 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Informatica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,289,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,655 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Informatica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 894,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 over the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informatica Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of INFA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 163,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,977. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,241.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Informatica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

