Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,702,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,711,307 shares.The stock last traded at $25.87 and had previously closed at $24.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,242.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Informatica by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Informatica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Informatica by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

