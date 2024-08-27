Innova Gaming Group (TSE:IGG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Innova Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:IGG – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50.
Innova Gaming Group Company Profile
Innova Gaming Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Game Enterprises designs, develops, produces, markets, and services games, systems and tickets for the North American gaming industry, predominantly in the business to government (B2G) lottery sector. Its primary product is Lucky Tab machine (LT-3), an extended play instant ticket vending machine (ITVM) that dispenses tickets while simultaneously displaying the results of each ticket on a video monitor in an entertaining fashion.
