Insider Buying: Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Insider Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) Raby acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.85 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,458.00 ($90,850.00).
Yancoal Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
About Yancoal Australia
