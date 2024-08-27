Insider Buying: Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Insider Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) Raby acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.85 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,458.00 ($90,850.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Yancoal Australia Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Chile, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. The company owns a 95% interest in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 80% interest in the Mount Thorley and Warkworth mines located in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales; and 51% interest in the Hunter Valley Operations located to the north-west of Singleton in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

