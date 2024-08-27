Insider Selling: Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Adir Shiffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.43), for a total value of A$2,120,000.00 ($1,432,432.43).
Catapult Group International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.
Catapult Group International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Catapult Group International
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Catapult Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catapult Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.