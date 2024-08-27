Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00.

Enova International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 94,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Enova International by 25.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

