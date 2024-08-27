Insider Selling: inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) CEO Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 6,788 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $47,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,555.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of inTEST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. 47,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,236. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. inTEST had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 128,082 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the period. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 201,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk lowered inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, inTEST presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

