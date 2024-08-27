Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells 1,832 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Nayak sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $16,524.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,269.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 712,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,198. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Ocular Therapeutix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

