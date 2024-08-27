Insider Selling: Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,231.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,647. The stock has a market cap of $894.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

