Insider Selling: TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. 785,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,302. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $13,547,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 286,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 251,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

