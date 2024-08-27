Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuit stock opened at $619.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.44. Intuit has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

