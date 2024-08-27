Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.09. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 940,444 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $611.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $581,715.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,050 shares of company stock worth $2,508,917. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

