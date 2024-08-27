Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 729.4% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 619,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,063. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

