Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 554,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 199,665 shares.The stock last traded at $22.68 and had previously closed at $22.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

