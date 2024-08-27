Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 554,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 199,665 shares.The stock last traded at $22.68 and had previously closed at $22.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.