Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 177,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 26,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

