Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $2,350,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

IPKW stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3844 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

