Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.26

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 84593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
