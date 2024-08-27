InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Up 2,375.0% in August

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2024

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJVGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 2,375.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. 5,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,226. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.