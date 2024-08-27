InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Up 2,375.0% in August

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 2,375.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. 5,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,226. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

