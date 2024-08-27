IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $469.19 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000877 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

