IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $461.73 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000901 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

