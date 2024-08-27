iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,075,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,265 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.