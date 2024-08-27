iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 99,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $97.67. 3,033,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,830. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

