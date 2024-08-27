iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.88. 479,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.