iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.24

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 121556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 227,656 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,394,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

