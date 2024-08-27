iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.24

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 121556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
