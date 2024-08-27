iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 225,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. 195,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,539. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

