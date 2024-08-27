iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 766,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,613,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $565.05. 1,218,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,274. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

