iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.15

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 1748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.91.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $927.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 319,360 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 168,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,575.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

