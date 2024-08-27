iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 431793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

