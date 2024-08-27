iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 120,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 250,385 shares.The stock last traded at $21.97 and had previously closed at $21.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDV. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 209,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.