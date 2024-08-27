iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc reduced its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.69% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 367.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 443,162 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,211.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 410,547 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 335,604 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,082,000 after buying an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 557,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 170,870 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 113,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,523. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

