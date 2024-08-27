iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.43

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.43 and last traded at $106.62, with a volume of 272596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

