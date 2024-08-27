iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,188,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,008,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.42. 24,792,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,267,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

