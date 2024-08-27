iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 1,269,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

