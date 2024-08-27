iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP remained flat at $109.38 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.61.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

