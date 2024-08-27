iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.97

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.97 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 219214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $907.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

