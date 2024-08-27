J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.13

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
