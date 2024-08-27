Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 508,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

