Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 3,007.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 59,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Analysts predict that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

