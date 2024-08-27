Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Japan Exchange Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS JPXGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 21,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,157. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.
About Japan Exchange Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Exchange Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.