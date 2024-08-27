Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Exchange Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS JPXGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 21,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,157. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.