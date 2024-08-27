JB Capital LLC Has $365,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after purchasing an additional 826,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,033,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

