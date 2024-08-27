JB Capital LLC Sells 72,656 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 72,656 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FCX traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $44.66. 11,801,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,436,732. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile



Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

