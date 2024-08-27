Jean F. Holloway Sells 3,167 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $84,083.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AORT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 112,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,620. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artivion by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 564,549 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artivion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artivion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

