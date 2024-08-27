Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,000 shares, an increase of 2,608.1% from the July 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,004.0 days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangxi Copper
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.