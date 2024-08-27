Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,000 shares, an increase of 2,608.1% from the July 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,004.0 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

