John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 647.1% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BTO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. 47,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,592. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
