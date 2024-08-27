Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

