JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.80

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 9712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £173,849.50, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.89.

About JPEL Private Equity

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

