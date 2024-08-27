JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.