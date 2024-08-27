Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,011,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 78,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

