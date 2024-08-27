Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.28 on September 19th

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Jumbo Interactive’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
Jumbo Interactive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Jumbo Interactive Company Profile
