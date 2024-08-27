Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.28 on September 19th

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Jumbo Interactive’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

Jumbo Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

